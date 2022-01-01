← Company Directory
CoverMyMeds
CoverMyMeds Salaries

CoverMyMeds's salary ranges from $67,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $172,135 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoverMyMeds. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $136K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $67K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K

Product Manager
$172K
The highest paying role reported at CoverMyMeds is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoverMyMeds is $150,000.

Other Resources