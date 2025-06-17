← Company Directory
Slalom Build
Slalom Build Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Slalom Build totals $109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Slalom Build
Product Designer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$109K
Level
Senior
Base
$104K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Slalom Build?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Slalom Build in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $129,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build for the Product Designer role in United States is $107,000.

Other Resources