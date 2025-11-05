Company Directory
Slalom Build
Slalom Build Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Chicago Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Slalom Build ranges from $97.4K per year for Engineer to $189K per year for Senior Architect. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build for the Software Engineer role in Greater Chicago Area is $129,000.

