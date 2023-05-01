← Company Directory
Skedulo
    Skedulo is a cloud-based solution that uses AI and machine learning to manage and analyze deskless workers. It helps enterprises schedule, dispatch, and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations to schedule and service over 35 million appointments worldwide. The company has secured over $115 million in funding to date and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom.

    skedulo.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

