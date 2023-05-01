Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development software using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. It operates through four segments and offers simulation products for absorption, drug interaction, and molecular properties. The company also provides contract research services, training, and consulting services for pharmacometrics studies and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.