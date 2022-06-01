← Company Directory
Signet Jewelers
Top Insights
    About

    Signet Jewelers is a people-first company. This core value is at the heart of everything we do, from empowering our valued team members, to collaborating with our customers, to fostering the communities in which we live and serve. People – and the love their actions inspire – are what drive us.We’re not only proud of the love we inspire outside our walls, we’re especially proud of the diversity, inclusion and equity we’re inspiring inside. Signet is Great Place to Work-Certified™ and, for the third consecutive year, we are one of a limited number of retailers –the only specialty jewelry retailer – named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (2019-2021) for our efforts to advance women in the workplace. We are the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating more than 2,800 stores worldwide under the iconic brands: Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, Rocksbox and JamesAllen.com.

    signetjewelers.com
    Website
    1949
    Year Founded
    20,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

