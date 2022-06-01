← Company Directory
Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Salaries

Signet Jewelers's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $106,465 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Signet Jewelers. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Data Scientist
$106K
Product Designer
$64.7K
Product Manager
$97.4K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Signet Jewelers is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,465. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Signet Jewelers is $97,411.

