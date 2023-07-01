← Company Directory
Sigma Labs
    Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a software company that specializes in providing quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. Their flagship product, PrintRite3D, is an integrated hardware and software platform that combines inspection, data collection, and critical analysis. They offer solutions for both metal and polymer materials, serving industries such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation. The company was previously known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name in August 2022. Founded in 1985, Sigma Additive Solutions is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

    http://www.sigmalabsinc.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    33
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
