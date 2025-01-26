← Company Directory
Sigma Computing
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Sigma Computing Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Sigma Computing ranges from $326K to $474K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sigma Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$374K - $426K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$326K$374K$426K$474K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Sigma Computing, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Sigma Computing in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $474,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Computing for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $325,580.

