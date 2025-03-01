← Company Directory
Shift Technology
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Shift Technology Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in France package at Shift Technology totals €50.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shift Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Shift Technology
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€50.1K
Level
IC1
Base
€46.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Shift Technology?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Shift Technology in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €64,194. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shift Technology for the Data Scientist role in France is €51,871.

Other Resources