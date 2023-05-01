Company Directory
Seran Bioscience
Top Insights
    • About

    This company offers drug development and manufacturing services from Discovery to the Clinic. They use predictive design tools, novel chemistry, and enabling delivery technologies to optimize the process. They specialize in delivering poorly soluble compounds using spray drying, nano-particulates, and other technologies. Their custom-built spray driers enable a wide variety of particle formation. They combine particle engineering approaches with expertise in solid dosage forms to create the best clinical trial materials for drugs.

    seranbio.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

