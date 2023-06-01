Company Directory
Senti Biosciences
Top Insights
    • About

    Senti Biosciences develops next-generation cell and gene therapies for various diseases using its gene circuit platform technologies. Its lead product candidates are allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with gene circuit technologies for various oncology indications. The company's product candidates include off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapies designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy cells in the body. Senti Biosciences was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

    sentibio.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    89
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

