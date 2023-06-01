Senti Biosciences develops next-generation cell and gene therapies for various diseases using its gene circuit platform technologies. Its lead product candidates are allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with gene circuit technologies for various oncology indications. The company's product candidates include off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapies designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing healthy cells in the body. Senti Biosciences was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.