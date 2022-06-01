← Company Directory
Semrush
Semrush Salaries

Semrush's salary ranges from $32,520 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Serbia at the low-end to $123,415 for a Software Engineering Manager in Czech Republic at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Semrush. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $72.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $55K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
$90.3K
Data Scientist
$72.1K
Financial Analyst
$69.3K
Human Resources
$68.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$41.2K
Marketing
$62.3K
Marketing Operations
$59.7K
Product Manager
$94.6K
Recruiter
$32.5K
Sales
$51.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Semrush is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semrush is $68,645.

