Semrush
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Semrush Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Netherlands package at Semrush totals €83.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Semrush's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Semrush
Product Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€83.9K
Level
L4
Base
€83.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Semrush?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Semrush in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €94,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Semrush for the Product Manager role in Netherlands is €76,261.

