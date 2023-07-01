Company Directory
    SeamlessMD is a leading digital patient engagement platform used by health systems to enhance the patient experience, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. Patients can access their personalized care plans on their devices and receive reminders, education, and progress tracking. Providers can monitor patients, receive alerts, and access analytics for better care. SeamlessMD is integrated with Epic and Cerner and is used by renowned health systems like Stanford Health Care and Rush University Medical Center to improve patient satisfaction and reduce hospital stays, readmissions, and expenses. Visit http://www.seamless.md for more information.

    https://seamless.md
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
