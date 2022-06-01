Company Directory
Sealed Air
    Sealed Air helps businesses succeed in a world of unprecedented resource challenges. We are a knowledge-based company, delivering outcomes that create outstanding value for our customers.Industries around the world are at a turning point. Global megatrends such as population growth, urbanization, food, water, and energy scarcity, labor and skills shortages, and climate change are forcing companies to approach their business strategies in new ways. Meeting these growing resource challenges demands more than just sustainable solutions. It demands practical answers forged from deep experience, nimble application, and creative ingenuity that constantly Re-imagine™ the possibilities.At Sealed Air, we partner with our customers to solve their most pressing resource challenges by delivering new solutions derived from our unmatched industry knowledge and expertise. These solutions create a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods.--Sealed Air partners with customers to solve their most critical packaging challenges with innovative solutions that leave our world, environment, and communities better than we found them. Our portfolio of widely recognized brands includes Cryovac® food packaging and Bubble Wrap® protective packaging which respectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.7 billion in sales in 2018 and has approximately 15,500 employees who serve customers in 123 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

    sealedair.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    17,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

