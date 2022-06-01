Company Directory
Sealed Air
Sealed Air Salaries

Sealed Air's salary ranges from $42,601 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end.

Information Technologist (IT)
$114K
Mechanical Engineer
$92.5K
Product Designer
$42.6K

Revenue Operations
$126K
Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sealed Air is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sealed Air is $113,565.

