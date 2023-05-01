Company Directory
Seagen
    Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates and small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors. They offer treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma, CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas, advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, and HER2-positive breast cancer. Seagen also develops therapies for metastatic cervical cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and solid tumors. They have collaboration agreements with several pharmaceutical companies and are headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

    seagen.com
    1998
    3,256
    $1B-$10B
