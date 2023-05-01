Company Directory
Seagen
Seagen Salaries

Seagen's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $259,695 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Seagen. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$181K
Data Scientist
$99.5K
Financial Analyst
$146K

Marketing Operations
$122K
Program Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$260K
Technical Program Manager
$182K
FAQ

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli Seagen:ssa on Projektipäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $259,695. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Seagen:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $149,250.

