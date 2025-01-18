Salaries

Scotiabank Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$110K per year for L6 to CA$140K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L6 (Entry Level) CA$110K CA$103K CA$1.9K CA$5.4K L7 CA$117K CA$108K CA$1K CA$8K L8 CA$140K CA$129K CA$1.7K CA$9.5K L9 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

Latest Salary Submissions

