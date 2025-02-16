Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$93.5K per year for L6 to CA$165K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$93.5K
CA$89.2K
CA$802.4
CA$3.5K
L7
CA$118K
CA$109K
CA$2K
CA$6.8K
L8
CA$145K
CA$131K
CA$2.7K
CA$11.2K
L9
CA$165K
CA$144K
CA$1.4K
CA$19K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***