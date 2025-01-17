← Company Directory
SBI
SBI Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in India at SBI ranges from ₹1.7M to ₹2.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SBI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.82M - ₹2.15M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.7M₹1.82M₹2.15M₹2.37M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SBI?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SBI in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,368,583. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SBI for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,700,521.

