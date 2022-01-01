← Company Directory
Santander Bank
Santander Bank Salaries

Santander Bank's salary ranges from $18,341 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Germany at the low-end to $246,225 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Santander Bank. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Investment Banker
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $115K
Business Analyst
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $135K
Business Development
$80.4K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Data Analyst
$38K
Financial Analyst
$41.1K
Human Resources
$69.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.6K
Product Designer
$89.6K
Program Manager
$246K
Project Manager
$18.3K
Recruiter
$74.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$97.1K
Solution Architect
$31.5K
Venture Capitalist
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Santander Bank is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Santander Bank is $80,400.

