TowneBank
TowneBank Salaries

TowneBank's salary ranges from $81,590 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $118,590 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TowneBank. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$119K
Software Engineer
$81.6K
The highest paying role reported at TowneBank is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TowneBank is $100,090.

