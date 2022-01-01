← Company Directory
John Hancock
John Hancock Salaries

John Hancock's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $223,380 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of John Hancock. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $139K
Administrative Assistant
$66.7K
Business Analyst
$93.5K
Financial Analyst
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$144K
Product Designer
$179K
Sales
$64.7K
Technical Program Manager
$223K
The highest paying role reported at John Hancock is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at John Hancock is $115,000.

