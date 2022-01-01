← Company Directory
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual Salaries

Liberty Mutual's salary ranges from $40,544 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $318,400 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Liberty Mutual. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $90.3K
Software Engineer $115K
Senior Software Engineer $152K
Principal Software Engineer $185K
Solutions Engineer $223K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $153K

Business Analyst
Business Analyst I $75.6K
Senior Business Analyst $112K
Customer Service
Median $58K
Data Analyst
Median $76.7K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $242K
Solution Architect
Median $196K

Data Architect

Marketing
Median $129K
Accountant
$103K
Actuary
$129K
Data Science Manager
$318K
Financial Analyst
$121K
Human Resources
$154K
Information Technologist (IT)
$40.5K
Marketing Operations
$156K
Partner Manager
$41.7K
Product Designer
$281K
Project Manager
$149K
Recruiter
$164K
Sales
$96.5K
Technical Program Manager
$117K
UX Researcher
$121K
Venture Capitalist
$211K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Liberty Mutual is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liberty Mutual is $129,000.

Other Resources