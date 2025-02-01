All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Liberty Mutual ranges from $75.6K per year for Business Analyst I to $112K per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $94.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Liberty Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst I
$75.6K
$74.8K
$0
$875
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$112K
$105K
$0
$7K
Principal Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
