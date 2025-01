Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $600 per year contributed by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 23 days

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 8% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD, LTD

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dependent Care Flexible

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Donation Match 50% match.

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement With your manager's approval, the plan reimburses you 100% of the cost for undergraduate and graduate courses.

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Military Leave Partial salary