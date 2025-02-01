← Company Directory
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Liberty Mutual totals $58K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Liberty Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Liberty Mutual
Claims Representative
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$58K
Level
L3
Base
$56K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$2K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Liberty Mutual?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Liberty Mutual in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $60,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Liberty Mutual for the Customer Service role in United States is $57,000.

