Software Engineer compensation in United States at Liberty Mutual ranges from $92.2K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $223K per year for Solutions Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Liberty Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$92.2K
$89.3K
$0
$2.9K
Software Engineer
$116K
$109K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$153K
$141K
$0
$12K
Principal Software Engineer
$185K
$161K
$714
$22.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
