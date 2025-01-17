← Company Directory
Santander Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Santander Bank Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Poland at Santander Bank ranges from PLN 151K to PLN 214K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Santander Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 171K - PLN 203K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 151KPLN 171KPLN 203KPLN 214K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at Santander Bank to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Santander Bank?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Santander Bank in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 214,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Santander Bank for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 150,904.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Santander Bank

Related Companies

  • TD bank
  • TowneBank
  • FirstBank
  • Vanguard
  • Union Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources