All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Sandia National Labs ranges from $133K per year for Member of Technical Staff to $149K per year for Senior Member of Technical Staff. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $137K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sandia National Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$133K
$131K
$0
$2K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$149K
$146K
$0
$2.6K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***