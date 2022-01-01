← Company Directory
Khan Academy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Khan Academy Salaries

Khan Academy's salary ranges from $24,668 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $266,325 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Khan Academy. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $149K
Data Science Manager
$266K
Data Scientist
$24.7K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Human Resources
$202K
Product Designer
$222K
Product Manager
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$233K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Khan Academy is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Khan Academy is $201,960.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Khan Academy

Related Companies

  • StrongMind
  • Edgenuity
  • Sandia National Labs
  • Academia
  • Labster
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources