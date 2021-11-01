← Company Directory
Academia
Academia Salaries

Academia's salary ranges from $173,727 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $196,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Academia. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$196K
Software Engineer
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Academia is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Academia is $184,864.

