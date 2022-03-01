← Company Directory
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
MIT Lincoln Laboratory Salaries

MIT Lincoln Laboratory's salary ranges from $9,950 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $224,400 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $70K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $125K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Hardware Engineer
Median $100K
Research Assistant
Median $50K
Technical Staff
Median $160K
Biomedical Engineer
$151K
Electrical Engineer
$191K
Information Technologist (IT)
$146K
Marketing
$141K
Project Manager
$138K
Sales
$10K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MIT Lincoln Laboratory is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MIT Lincoln Laboratory is $130,000.

