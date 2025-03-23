← Company Directory
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Staff

  • All Technical Staff Salaries

MIT Lincoln Laboratory Technical Staff Salaries

The median Technical Staff compensation in United States package at MIT Lincoln Laboratory totals $160K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MIT Lincoln Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Technical Staff
Lexington, MA
Total per year
$160K
Level
L4
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at MIT Lincoln Laboratory?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Staff offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MIT Lincoln Laboratory for the Technical Staff role in United States is $160,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Related Companies

  • Academia
  • UC San Diego
  • Sandia National Labs
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources