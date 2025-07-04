The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Sage totals £46.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/4/2025
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at Sage in United Kingdom?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sage in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £92,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Sage Software Engineer employees get paid in United Kingdom?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sage for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £42,510.