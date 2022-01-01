RELX Salaries

← Company Directory
RELX's salary ranges from $58,917 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Netherlands at the low-end to $231,150 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RELX. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Accountant
$89.4K
Data Scientist
$58.9K
Marketing
$98.4K
Product Manager
$231K
Program Manager
$82.5K
The highest paying role reported at RELX is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RELX is $93,919.

