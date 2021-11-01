← Company Directory
Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Salaries

Clearwater Analytics's salary ranges from $13,982 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $207,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clearwater Analytics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $36K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $207K
Business Analyst
$14K
Financial Analyst
$47.8K
Product Manager
$150K
Sales
$61.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clearwater Analytics is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clearwater Analytics is $54,476.

