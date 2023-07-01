RevOps is a company that provides a modern deal desk platform for businesses to close deals faster and with fewer errors. Their platform allows for collaborative deal-making, with contextual deal-making, an audit trail of changes, and granular approvals. They also offer an agreement builder that is user-friendly and allows for easy amendments and flexibility with terms and SKUs. Additionally, RevOps helps businesses make smarter and faster decisions by providing customizable templates, guardrails, approval workflows, and more.