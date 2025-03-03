← Company Directory
Revolut
Revolut Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Revolut ranges from SGD 97.2K to SGD 136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Revolut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 105K - SGD 128K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 97.2KSGD 105KSGD 128KSGD 136K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Revolut sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 135,897. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revolut for the Information Technologist (IT) role is SGD 97,236.

