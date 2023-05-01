Reliance Partners is a fast-growing commercial insurance agency that specializes in serving the transportation and logistics industry. They are ranked among the Top 100 largest insurance agencies in the US and have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace in America. The company emphasizes technology and innovation and has been recognized on the Freight-Tech 100 list each year since its inception. Their mission is to provide superior risk management solutions with exceptional customer service, while their vision is to become the leader in the trucking and logistics insurance marketplace through collaboration, innovation, and transparency.