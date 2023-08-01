← Company Directory
RelationalAI
RelationalAI Salaries

RelationalAI's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $398,000 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RelationalAI. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$139K
Software Engineer
$372K
Technical Program Manager
$398K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RelationalAI is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RelationalAI is $371,850.

