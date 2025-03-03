← Company Directory
Reddit
  Salaries
  Data Scientist

  All Data Scientist Salaries

Reddit Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Reddit ranges from $206K per year for IC3 to $363K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $228K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
Data Scientist III
$206K
$166K
$37.7K
$2.5K
IC4
Senior Data Scientist
$246K
$189K
$56.2K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Reddit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $362,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit for the Data Scientist role in United States is $230,000.

Other Resources