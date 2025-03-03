← Company Directory
Reddit
Reddit Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United States package at Reddit totals $154K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Reddit
Accountant
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$154K
Level
hidden
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$24K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Reddit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit for the Accountant role in United States is $120,000.

