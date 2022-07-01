← Company Directory
Recruitee
Recruitee Salaries

Recruitee's salary ranges from $61,839 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Netherlands at the low-end to $93,211 for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Recruitee. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$70.7K
Recruiter
$61.8K
Software Engineer
$77K
Software Engineering Manager
$93.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Recruitee is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,211. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Recruitee is $73,855.

