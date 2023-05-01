← Company Directory
Reata Pharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Reata Pharmaceuticals that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Reata Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs for various forms of chronic kidney disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and neurological diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals also has strategic collaboration agreements with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

    http://www.reatapharma.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    346
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Reata Pharmaceuticals

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources