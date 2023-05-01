Reata Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs for various forms of chronic kidney disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and neurological diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals also has strategic collaboration agreements with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.