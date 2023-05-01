Company Directory
Rapid Micro Biosystems
Top Insights
    About

    Rapid Micro Biosystems provides products for detecting microbial contamination in pharmaceutical, medical device, and personal care product manufacturing. Their Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes manual microbial quality control testing workflows for various therapeutic modalities. The company also offers installation, verification, technical training, and support services. Their solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

    http://www.rapidmicrobio.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    202
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

