Company Directory
Rain Bird
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Rain Bird that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Rain Bird Corporation, based in Azusa, California is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since 1933, Rain Bird has offered the broadest range of irrigation and water conservation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. We have been awarded 450+ patents worldwide, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird's guiding philosophy is The Intelligent Use of Water™. Our commitment to water conservation management extends beyond products to education, training, and services for the industry and the community. In 2015 Rain Bird developed the 25 Ways to Save 25% website providing a resource to consumers and irrigation professionals on water irrigation options, http://25ways.rainbird.comStarting in 2015, the National Business Research Institute (NBRI) recognized Rain Bird Corporation with the Circle of Excellence award based on our outstanding Employee Engagement. And we received the 2016 Readers Choice Award from Facility Executive magazine in the category of “Water Management."​Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, France, and Mexico. People who work at Rain Bird find rewarding careers in Marketing, Sales, Engineering, Manufacturing, Operations and more.

    http://www.rainbird.com
    Website
    1933
    Year Founded
    960
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Rain Bird

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources