Rabobank
Rabobank Investment Banker Salaries

The median Investment Banker compensation in United States package at Rabobank totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rabobank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rabobank
Investment Banker
New York, NY
Total per year
$120K
Level
Associate 2
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Rabobank?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Rabobank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rabobank for the Investment Banker role in United States is $120,000.

